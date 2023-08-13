The recent spat of nationwide power cuts caused an unprecedented national crisis. It unmasked a government which hides its incompetence, lack of foresight and corruption behind a façade of State-sponsored propaganda and PR stunts. The sad reality being that it was the Maltese and Gozitan people, and the Enemalta workers who had to firefight the crisis, who had to pay the price.

In view of this, the Nationalist Party announced its vision to guarantee a stable security of supply to everyone. Proposals aimed at improving Enemalta’s network and processes and proposals aimed at shaving the peak load demand on the network, with a final aim to prepare for the liberalisation of electricity distribution.

Rather than engaging and looking at implementing some of these proposals, some of which can curb the problem in the short term, Robert Abela went in his usual negative mode to try to discredit our plan. It was the only course of action he was able to take in the absence of any plan or idea of his own, except promising he would throw more money at the problem. Actually double than what his original “costings” calculated that the network required, notwithstanding the army of highly-paid consultants and all government data available to him.

While ignoring most of what we said, Abela went full-blast pushing his now worn-out narrative that the PN “wants to increase electricity bills”, using liberalisation as his scaremongering pretext.

So let us get some things straight. According to the EU’s directives, liberalisation will happen. It is a question of when, not if. Whether it happens in 2027, or whether we get a final extension to 2035, a liberalised energy sector is a scenario we will operate in, either in four or 12 years’ time. The justification that we are isolated from the European grid no longer holds: we have one interconnector, a second interconnector work-in-progress and a possible third one to North Africa was announced to be in the pipeline.

So do we want to bury our heads in the sand acting as if this scenario will never happen or should we start adjusting our policies to prepare for this long-term reality?

We do not believe the country can afford to be governed in management-by-crisis mode any longer. We cannot continue to base our policies only on what gets us from one election to the next. We want to plan for future generations by preparing the necessary regulatory framework for such a scenario not to have a negative impact but to actually serve as an opportunity for a better quality of life.

That is why our proposals and vision do not just tackle the short-term issues but also prepare for that scenario.

Among those proposals we have a specific proposal to strengthen the hand of the energy and water services regulator. It is not just required to prepare for the eventuality of liberalisation but even to protect customers today. In our current scenario, what options do customers have when they are getting a bad electricity service?

Who is protecting the thousands of customers who are suffering from constant low and unstable voltages and are helpless in a situation where they are being deprived from something so essential as basic electricity? Why do customers who had to spend hours, even days, deprived of this essential service have to rely on government benevolence to get compensated?

We need a strong regulator able to impose obligations, including service availability and compensation schemes.

Labour’s aim is not to protect customers. It is to protect Shanghai Electric’s current monopoly on all energy-related investment - Mark Anthony Sammut

And this is especially true in a scenario where we have already moved away from having a State-owned electricity operator. Today, due to decisions taken by this Labour government, energy generation has been almost fully-privatised and the distribution and supply monopoly is no longer held by a State-owned Enemalta but by a public limited company that is part-privatised to Shanghai Electric.

Labour is saying our plan means higher bills. That is hogwash. No one is advocating an uncontrolled free electricity market as Abela tried to imply. And he knows it. What we would want to achieve is a highly-regulated environment, and EU directives already allow for each country to set its own price cappings and regulated tariffs, and where governments can still subsidise when necessary, as, in fact, our own government is doing now.

We do have other examples of strongly-regulated markets, even locally. The LPG gas cylinder market was liberalised years ago, in a process which brought infrastructural investment, better safety standards, more jobs and choice. And prices are still regulated and, when necessary, subsidised.

The fuel market too was liberalised, and prices are still regulated and, when necessary, subsidised.

It is evident that comparing such tightly-regulated markets with an open free market and uncontrolled rising prices is simply scaremongering hogwash. Something Labour is used at doing.

What this new scenario can lead to though, if implemented carefully, in a strictly-regulated manner, with the proper timing and after a wide consultation process with all stakeholders, which would span years of preparation, is an accelerated investment in our distribution network, more jobs, better service, new ideas and technologies and more opportunities for green energy investment.

On the other hand, in using the usual scaremongering tactics Labour’s aim is not to protect customers. It is to protect Shanghai Electric’s current monopoly on all energy-related investment.

And the reasons most likely stem back to Chen Cheng, Konrad Mizzi, the offshore structures they opened together and whatever those arrangements tied Labour’s hands into.

That is why they would rather lie, leave a country in the dark and a population in anxiety rather than engage in a meaningful debate to prepare our country for the future and make up for the way they left our distribution network to fall behind.

Mark Anthony Sammut

And that is why it will be up to us to fix this and pave the way ahead for a better quality of life for everyone.

Mark Anthony Sammut is the Nationalist Party’s spokesperson on energy and enterprise.