An FK Partizan fan was arrested by police on Thursday night for being found in possession of a flare during the UEFA Conference League second leg tie against Ħamrun Spartans at the National Stadium.

FK Partizan were followed by hundreds of Serbian fans at the National Stadium for their match against the Spartans which ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw and the Belgrade side progressed to the group stages of the UEFA club competition 7-4 on aggregate.

In a statement, the Police said that the 34-year-old Serbian fan was arrested on Thursday night after he lit up a flare and threw on the pitch.

“A Serbian national of 34 years was arrested by the police last night after he introduced illegal material at the National Stadium,” the statement said.

