Partizan Belgrade start as favourites to complete their task and eliminated Ħamrun Spartans to ensure a place in the group stages of the 2022/2023 UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Serbian giants eased past the Maltese representatives 4-1 in last week’s first leg, with Partizan Belgrade opening a three-goal lead in the first 45 minutes.

Matthew Guillaumier had pulled one back for the Spartans before clinical scorer Ricardo Gomes wrapped up the tie with the fourth goal.

Despite the three-goal advantage though, Partizan Belgrade are wary about the danger of complacency in tonight's second leg at the National Stadium, Ta' Qali.

