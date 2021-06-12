The Federation for Hunting and Conservation, FKNK, announced on Saturday that Lucas Micallef would be the lobby's new president.

Micallef replaces longstanding president Joseph Perici Calascione, who twice served as president of the organisation, and remains part of its council, as well as being recognised with an honorary lifetime membership.

In his address, Micallef, who previously served as the group's public relations officer, said: “The declaration of a change of leadership will not be the end of the FKNK, but it is the beginning of a continuum of successes achieved by the FKNK - where we will embrace over 40 years of experience as a solid foundation, to further strengthen this Federation for the present times in preparation for future generations."



Gerald Vella replaced Micallef as PRO.

Outgoing president Perici Calascione said: “After many years at the helm of the Federation, and all the difficult challenges we had to face, I have listened to valuable advice that renewal in administration is progress. Therefore, and while I will still stand by the FKNK I will leave the helm and continue to follow the direction forward."



The FKNK general council also unanimously approved an amendment to its statute in order to regularise the position of FKNK members in the FKNK Shooting Club.