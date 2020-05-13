The hunters' federation has requested a meeting with the prime minister to discuss pubic access to sites currently administered by NGOs.

Its request came days after a coalition of NGOs requested a meeting with Robert Abela to discuss his proposal to hand the woodlands at Mizieb and l-Aħrax to the FKNK, amid fears that public access would be restricted.

In its request 'being made on behalf of the Maltese people' the FKNK pointed to the Għadira, Simar, Xrobb l-Għaġin, Salini and Foresta 2000 nature reserves, administered by Birdlife and Nature Trust.



The federation said the people and many organisations also wanted access to those sites for their recreation.