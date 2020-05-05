The FKNK hunters' federation has filed a judicial protest against BirdLife Malta in reaction to its criminal complaint against the granting of licences for spring hunting.

FKNK president Joseph Perici Calascione sad this was the first step being taken by the federation to safeguard its interests and that of its members after BirdLife asked the Commissioner of Police to investigate the legality of the licences issued to some 6,000 hunters.

The BirdLife application was dismissed by the police, saying they found no grounds for investigation.

But Mr Perici Calascione said the investigation could have ended up costing each hunter €10,000 or two years imprisonment.

He said the federation was not excluding further legal action against BirdLife and its officials on the basis of their filing a false report.