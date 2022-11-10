The hunters' federation (FKNK) is to hold talks with the government on the way forward after a court on Wednesday struck down an agreement that had handed the federation the management of Miżieb and L-Aħrax woodlands.

The federation observed that he had been administering the woodlands since 1986 (although the agreement was signed in 2020).

It said that the judge "reminded that any allegations brought forward should not affect the validity of the agreement" and that "at no time did the judgment say that the FKNK should not have been granted this agreement."

It also pointed out that while the agreement had been described as secret by sections of the media, it had been made public immediately and is accessible online, in contrast to agreements which the government may have with Birdlife Malta for other sites.

In two separate judgements issued on Wednesday, a judge found that the deal was null "from the start" as it had not been done according to the law.

The deal should have been undertaken through an official public deed, the appeals court concluded.

In a brief statement, the government said it "took note" of the court decision.