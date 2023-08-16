The FKNK hunters' federation said on Wednesday it suspected arson after four fires were reported to have broken out at the same time at L-Aħrax woodland.

The fires were reported at about 5pm on Tuesday in different areas.

It said volunteer members from the Mellieħa sub-committee intervened immediately and subsequently assisted firefighters from the Civil Protection Department.

"It is suspected that these fires, especially for the way they occurred at the same time in four different places, are the result of vandal acts. Therefore it is not excluded that this was a cowardly action that damaged the locality’s natural environment, and now it will take several years to regenerate this habitat," the federation said in a statement.

It said it will be coordinating a plan with the authorities for the regeneration of the burnt zones.

Anyone who may have any information related to the fires was urged to immediately inform the police on phone number 2122 4001.