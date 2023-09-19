One of the scorched areas at L-Aħrax. (FKNK photo)

The FKNK hunters' federation has reported a second case of suspected arson at l-Aħrax woodland in a month, saying fires were started in four locations simultaneously.

It said the 'vindictive acts of vandalism' developed in 'Camping Site C' near l'Aħrax tal-Madonna and damaged protected flora and fauna. The flames were put out by the Civil Protection Department and volunteers. A magisterial inquiry is underway.

The federation appealed for anyone having any information to contact the police.