One of the scorched areas at L-Aħrax. (FKNK photo)One of the scorched areas at L-Aħrax. (FKNK photo)
The FKNK hunters' federation has reported a second case of suspected arson at l-Aħrax woodland in a month, saying fires were started in four locations simultaneously.

It said the 'vindictive acts of vandalism' developed in 'Camping Site C' near l'Aħrax tal-Madonna and damaged protected flora and fauna. The flames were put out by the Civil Protection Department and volunteers. A magisterial inquiry is underway.

The federation appealed for anyone having any information to contact the police.

 

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.