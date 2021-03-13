A project led by hunters’ federation FKNK to plant indigenous trees and shrubs has been showcased as an example of good practice by a European federation of hunters’ organisations.

The FKNK’s project at the Razzett tal-Bagħal in Buskett was named FACE Biodiversity Manifesto Project of the Month for March by the European Federation for Hunting and Conservation.

The project started with hunters planting more than 2,500 seeds of native trees and bushes in pots. Hundreds of these were distributed to FKNK members and the general public for free.

Species include Aleppo Pine, Mediterranean Oak, Bay Laurel, Fig, Buckthorn, Carob, Myrtle and Almond trees.

That project led to a deal with the Environment Ministry to enlarge that miniature nursery. The area, adjacent to the Razzett tal-Bagħal, can host thousands of trees that can be germinated from seed and then distributed free-of-charge.

FKNK members began collecting thousands of seeds from Buskett and surrounding areas in December and are now planting the seeds. The FKNK says it hopes to have 8,000 trees and shrubs growing by the end of the year.

FKNK was given the right to administer the Razzett tal-Bagħal in 2015.

Hundreds of pots with seedlings. Photo: FKNK