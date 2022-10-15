Hunters’ federation FKNK has urged any of its members with information about a recently killed protected bird to report the matter to the police.

In a statement on Saturday, the hunting lobby group said that it “unreservedly condemned” the shooting in Malta of a European honey-buzzard that was being tracked for research purposes.

The bird had started its migration in Finland and was tracked across 10 different European countries before it was spotted – and killed – by an unknown poacher in Malta.

The crime was made public on Friday by Birdlife Malta, which said the bird had been shot last Saturday near Rabat.

Its dead carcass was found with the help of local police and Finnish researchers, who had access to data transmitted by a GPS tracker that the bird was fitted with. An autopsy showed that it had been shot dead using lead pellets.

One day after the Birdlife report – and one week after the bird was shot dead – FKNK said that it was appalled by the shooting.

Poaching crimes like this damaged the reputation of legal and sustainable hunting, it said.

“The FKNK knows how much time, money and sacrifice is needed to carry out scientific projects involving satellite monitoring,” it said in its statement. “Acts like this go against science, sustainable hunting and legal hunters and trappers.”

It urged any FKNK members with information about the case to pass it on to the federation or to contact the police’s Environment Protection Unit directly on 21224001.