The hunters' lobby FKNK is warning its members not to fall for "provocation" when environmentalists walk through Miżieb this Sunday.

Earlier this month, a government decision to hand over management of the Miżieb and Aħrax woodlands to Federazzjoni Kaccaturi Nassaba Konservazzjonisti was declared by the courts to be null and void.

But FKNK said it would hold talks with the government on the way forward, and soon after, Lands Minister Silvio Schembri said he still supported the government’s decision to hand over the management to the hunters' federation.

RELATED STORIES Explained: the €400 deal for the Miżieb and Aħrax woodlands

On Friday, the FKNK referred to a walk through Miżieb, organised by Din l-Art Ħelwa, Moviment Graffitti, Friends of the Earth Malta, BirdLife Malta and Ramblers Malta, which has been postponed for this Sunday.

FKNK reiterated that the reserve has been administered by the federation for the last 36 years.

"The FKNK wants to remind one and all that Sunday is again another day within the present hunting open season and when hunting is allowed from two hours before sunrise until 1pm.

"Therefore, and as it always does, the FKNK is once more warning all hunters and trappers, especially those who may be hunting and trapping in the Miżieb reserve, that they should never fall victim to any provocation, wherever it may come from and by whom it may be."

It added that the FKNK had also written to the Prime Minister, the ministers for lands, hunting and the environment, and also the Police Commissioner, over the matter.