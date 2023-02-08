The flagpole on top of the Labour Party club in Luqa’s main square fell on Tuesday evening bringing down a heap of stones on a parked car, damaging the vehicle but not injuring anyone.

The stones blocked the road, which was closed during the night for it to be cleared. The police confirmed the incident.

Mayor John Schembri said in a Facebook post that he worked with the authorities to remove any dangers there might be. He thanked all involved for their work.

The road was reopened on Wednesday morning.

The site has now been cleared. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier