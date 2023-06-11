FinanceMalta participated at Money20/20 Europe, one of the world’s leading fintech events, held in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on June 6-8.

Over 8,000 delegates attended the event, which is a recognised international gathering of C-suite executives in the banking, payments, compliance and investment fields.

As the application of digital technology in financial services rapidly gathers momentum, FinanceMalta took the lead in this initiative to showcase Malta’s offering in this regard, and to promote the country as an ever-relevant international business and financial centre that keeps abreast of the continuously evolving financial services industry.

At Money20/20, FinanceMalta hosted the ‘inMalta’ stand, an initiative conceived by FinanceMalta and other government entities, namely Malta Enterprise, Tech.MT, the Malta Digital Innovation Authority (MDIA) and Gaming Malta, that aims at ensuring better coordination, enhanced brand efficiency and, therefore, more impactful promotional efforts.

The ‘inMalta’ stand gave the opportunity to five fintech members of FinanceMalta to showcase their products and further boost their international exposure under the foundation’s reputable patronage. The five companies were ComplyRadar, Moneybase, Prometheus Technologies, Trust Stamp and wamo.

The Maltese representatives had hundreds of interactions

Commenting on FinanceMalta’s presence at Money20/20, FinanceMalta chairman George Vella said: “We firmly believe that together we are stronger and more impactful. The ‘inMalta’ stand at Money20/20 is the result of a process that sees government entities joining forces and partnering with the private sector to promote the country more effectively.

“In Amsterdam, the Maltese representatives had hundreds of interactions with start-ups, scale-ups, investors and leading experts in the fintech space during which we presented the whole Maltese fintech ecosystem. We provided information on emerging market segments, success stories and the government incentives in place to attract further business to Malta.

“FinanceMalta led this initiative, which could not have happened without the support of all players involved. Our partners are spearheading similar activities and we will continue working together with one main objective: showcasing Malta as the ideal place for fintech companies to grow.”

FinanceMalta members Andaria, Camilleri Preziosi Advocates, Ganado Advocates, Grant Thornton Malta and GTG also supported this initiative and provided their expertise at the ‘inMalta’ stand to further strengthen the promotional efforts.

The presence of both the public and private sector was highly appreciated by all delegates who visited the Maltese stand and was instrumental to present Malta as a jurisdiction of choice for fintech companies, FinanceMalta said.