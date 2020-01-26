Barocco Foundation presents flamenco guitarist Alejandro de Chacón, who will be performing during the weekly lunchtime concerts held at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta, on January 28.

Flamenco music is a professionalised art form based on the folkloristic music traditions of Andalusia in southern Spain. De Chacón will be performing a number of popular flamenco guitar styles of music which are named generally according to their derivation, namely Romance Anónimo, Solea, Taranta, Minera, Alegría, Granaina and Buleria.

De Chacón started his career at the tender age of nine in the hands of maestro Juan Mesa where he made him understand the forms and nature of the flamenco guitar. Over time, he continued to develop as he learned from Andalusian and foreign musicians.

Through the International Guitar Festival of Cordoba, he met and learned from great masters such as Manolo, Sanlucar, Ralph Towner, Sabas de Hoces and Larry Coryell. He has also accompanied famous flamenco singers throughout Andalusia.

Today, he continues to study, listen to and create music in this universal world of flamenco.

St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta, on Tuesday January 28, starting at 12:30pm. Entrance is at a suggested donation of €8. Tickets available at baroccomalta@gmail.com or 7968 0952. For more details about upcoming events, visit www.barocco-malta.com.