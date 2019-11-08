Talented flamenco guitarist Alejandro de Chacón will be performing in the popular weekly lunchtime concerts at St Catherine’s, Valletta, on Tuesday. The recital starts at 12.30pm.

Flamenco music is a professionalised art-form based on the folkloristic music traditions of Andalusia in southern Spain.

De Chacón will be performing a number of popular flamenco guitar styles of music which are named mostly according to their derivation, namely Solea, Taranta, Minera, Alegría, Granaina and Buleria.

De Chacón started his career at the tender age of nine in the hands of Mro Juan Mesa, who made him understand the forms and nature of the flamenco guitar. Over time, he continued to develop as he learned from Andalusian and foreign musicians. Through the International Guitar Festival of Cordoba he met and learned from great masters such as Manolo, Sanlucar, Ralph Towner, Sabas de Hoces and Larry Coriel. He also had the opportunity to accompany famous flamenco singers throughout Andalusia. Today, he continues to study, listen and create flamenco music.

Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €8. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by sending an e-mail to baroccomalta@gmail.com or tel: 7968 0952. For more details about upcoming events, one can visit www.barocco-malta.com.