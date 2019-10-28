The final night of a series of Spanish music events at Il-Gazin, Vilhena Band Club, Floriana, is being held tomorrow.

Bringing together Spanish and Maltese artists, Noche Flamenca presents a unique display of traditional guitar, song and dance.

Starting out in Cadiz, flamenco guitarist Alejandro Gomez Gutierrez has composed, played and produced performances in tablaos and sold-out theatres all over Spain and Europe.

Recognised across Andalucia as one of the top flamenco singers from Málaga, soloist Alejandro Estrada has performed with world-renowned Flamenco artists in festivals and theatres across Spain, Europe and North Africa.

From traditional to fusion pieces, local flamenco dancer Deborah Falzon has performed internationally, displaying vibrancy and zeal in every part of her journey.

The event is taking place at Il-Gazin, Vilhena Band Club, Floriana, tomorrow, at 9pm.