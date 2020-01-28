Flamenco guitarist Alejandro de Chacón will be performing during the weekly lunchtime concert held by the Borocco Foundation at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta.

De Chacón will be performing a number of popular flamenco guitar styles of music which are named generally according to their derivation, namely Romance Anónimo, Solea, Taranta, Minera, Alegría, Granaina and Buleria.

The guitarist started his career at the tender age of nine in the hands of maestro Juan Mesa who made him understand the forms and nature of the flamenco guitar. Over the time, he continued to develop as he learned from Andalusian and foreign musicians. Through the International Guitar Festival of Cordoba he met and learned from great masters such as Manolo, Sanlucar, Ralph Towner, Sabas de Hoces and Larry Coriel.

De Chacón also had the opportunity to accompany famous flamenco singers throughout Andalusia.

Today, he continues to study, listen and create flamenco music.

The concert is being held at St Catherine of Italy, Valletta today at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €8. Tickets may be obtained prior to the concert from the venue itself, by e-mail: baroccomalta@gmail.com or call on 7968 0952. For more details about upcoming events, visit www.barocco-malta.com.