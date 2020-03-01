Flamenco guitarist Alejandro de Chacón will be performing during the weekly lunchtime concerts held by the Borocco Foundation at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta.

Emerging from the folkloristic music traditions of Andalusia in southern Spain, flamenco music is a professionalised art form.

De Chacón will be performing a number of popu­lar flamenco guitar styles of music, which are named generally according to their derivation, namely romance anónimo, solea, taranta,minera, alegría, granaina and buleria.

De Chacón started his career at the tender age of nine in the hands of Maestro Juan Mesa who taught him the forms and nature of the flamenco guitar. Over time, he continued to develop as he learned from Andalusian and foreign musicians.

Through the International Guitar Festival of Cordoba, he met and learned from great masters such as Manolo, Sanlucar, Ralph Towner, Sabas de Hoces and Larry Coriel. De Chacón also had the opportunity to accompany famous flamenco singers throughout Andalusia. Today, he continues to study, listen and perform flamenco.

The Flamboyant Flamenco lunchtime concert will be held at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta, on Tuesday, March 3 at 12.30 pm. Admission is at a suggested donation of €8. Tickets are available prior to the concert from the venue itself, by e-mailing baroccomalta@gmail.com or call on 7968 0952. For more information, visit barocco-malta.com.