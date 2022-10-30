Flamengo won the all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores final on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Athletico Paranaense in the Estadio Monumental.

Gabriel Barbosa grabbed the decisive goal on the stroke of halftime, slotting home a fine cross from Everton Ribeiro at the back post.

The goal came just minutes after Athletico central defender Pedro Henrique was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for a late challenge on Ayrton Lucas.

Down to ten men for the remainder of the game, Athletico, coached by veteran former Brazil national team coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, struggled to create enough chances to mount a comeback.

The victory earns Rio club Flamengo their third Libertadores title following their successes in 1981 and 2019 and is the fourth straight year that a Brazilian team has been crowned champions of South American club football.

