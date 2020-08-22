A flamingo was found dead in the sea off Xrobb l-Għaġin on Saturday morning, after a bystander reported hearing a shot being fired.
The dead bird’s carcass will now be assessed by a government vet, who will determine its cause of death.
A BirdLife Malta spokesperson told Times of Malta that they had received a call from a member of the public who saw the bird fall from the sky following a gunshot at 8am.
The dead flamingo, brought to shore.
Members of the police’s Administrative Law Enforcement division were also alerted and headed to the bay close to Marsaxlokk. The flamingo, a juvenile, was found in the water, dead.
Flamingos are currently in their autumn migratory season as they head to Africa. They generally travel in flocks of adults and juveniles, but younger birds occasionally tire out during the journey and descend to the ground to rest.
Two flamingos landed at Għadira Bay last week, wading among swimmers at the popular northern beach.
