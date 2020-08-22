A flamingo was found dead in the sea off Xrobb l-Għaġin on Saturday morning, after a bystander reported hearing a shot being fired.



The dead bird’s carcass will now be assessed by a government vet, who will determine its cause of death.



A BirdLife Malta spokesperson told Times of Malta that they had received a call from a member of the public who saw the bird fall from the sky following a gunshot at 8am.

The dead flamingo, brought to shore.

