Birkirkara, Swieqi United and Hibernians all registered important victories in this week’s Matchday 12 of the Assikura Women’s League.

Swieqi secured a crucial win over Mġarr United as now the run-in for the championship seems to be destined to a two-horse between the Owls and leaders Birkirkara.

Jade Flask scored a first-half brace for Swieqi with Shona Zammit scoring the other goal to wrap up a 3-0 win over the Greens.

