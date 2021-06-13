MALTA 1

Flask 31

MONTENEGRO 0

MALTA

P. Ebejer, S. Farrugia, C. Zammit (84 G. Zahra), N. Sciberras, J. Flask, E. Lipman, R. Cuschieri, D. Theuma (73 V. Mifsud), S. Zammit, M. Farrugia (73 K. Chetcuti), E. Xuereb (56 R. Zerafa) (84 S. Buttigieg).

MONTENEGRO

A. Krstovic, M. Radunovic, A. Popovic, M. Saranovic, S. Bulatovic, N. Stanovic, J. Karlicic, A. Kuc, H. Bozic, D. Djukic, R. Kocanovic (54 A. Toskovic).

Referee Darryl Agius (Malta FA).

Yellow cards Kocanovic, Stanovic, Bulatovic.

A Jade Flask first-half goal handed the Malta women’s national team a narrow 1-0 victory in their second and final friendly against Montenegro.

It was a much-improved performance from last Thursday’s game against a side that Malta will face twice in the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

For this game, coach Mark Gatt started Patricia Ebejer between the sticks, whose saves were crucial to help Malta claim the spoils.

Emma Lipman, captaining the side, was making her 10th appearance for Malta. Flask and Dorianne Theuma were handed a start after being second-half entries last week.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta