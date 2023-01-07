It is estimated that only around 84 per cent of Americans believe the earth is a globe while five per cent have now doubts. The Flat Earth Society is gaining ground globally as science is being questioned by radical sceptics and cynics.

Despite voluminous evidence that earth is a globe, there are people who will discredit any evidence, scientific or not. They propose conspiracy theories which intrinsically instil doubt in any rational person. The idea to confuse and cause self-doubt is not unique to flat earthers but very much implemented by influencers and politicians alike.

It has been amply proven that human life begins at the stage when a human egg is fertilised with sperm. In scientific terms this fusion results in a Zygote. In its simplest form, this life form is human being and not a hand, a part of a body and not a carrot.

No amount of manipulation by any pro-abortionists can change this fundamental fact. Anyone with objective intentions can verify this by doing simple research. The mere fact that this human life form is simple, not fully developed and does not feel pain is totally irrelevant.

Ethics behind any experiment are hugely considered. An example of this is animal testing on cosmetic products. While this was a perfectly socially acceptable practice in the past, nowadays societies across the globe have developed an intolerance to this practice. The same has happened with regard to animal fur coats and animal welfare.

Much has evolved since the time when animals were regarded as simple farming tools or objects of entertainment as in circuses. They are now considered by many, including myself, more than just pets but family members. In the case of abortion, the convenience of removing an obstruction to career, financial burden, extramarital embarrassment and, in an absolute minority of cases (less than one per cent), medical reasons, the practice has been gradually gaining ground and has become in most countries a socially acceptable norm.

Religion teaches morality. Yet, morality was not devised by the Catholic Church. It was probably taken on by the ancient Greeks and well-known philosophers like Socrates and Plato debated much about it.

Many people think of morality as something that’s personal and normative, whereas ethics is the standards of ‘good and bad’ distinguished by a certain community or social setting.

There is not a single reputable scientist who disclaims the humanity of an unborn - Steve Pace

So, the question is: should abortion be a personal choice?

Most certainly from a morality perspective, the wilful killing of an unborn human being is morally the responsibility of the bearer, however, ethically, the responsibility should be borne by the administrative powers of a country which, in its majority (70 per cent), considers abortion to not be acceptable.

The responsibility of any democratic party governing a country is to honour its commitment to the whole country and not just its loyal voters. It is ethically unacceptable for any leader of a party to clearly proclaim, only a few months prior to an election, that abortion will not be legalised, only to propose a controversial bill to parliament just a few days before the Christmas period.

The leader of any governing party has the duty and obligation to present clear facts. A bill should not go against the will of the majority simply because he is fully aware that he has the power to manipulate voters into succumbing to his wide gleaming smile and charming approach.

The decision whether to support the killing of unborn human beings remains a burden for any pro-abortionist, knowing well that, scientifically, there is not a single reputable scientist who disclaims the humanity of an unborn.

Not to mention that supporting the wilful killing of unborn human beings requires guts and suppressed emotions to actively perform abortive procedures, use it as a birth control practice or propose open-ended legislation, especially at a time when there are ample alternatives.

It is for this reason that such lobbyists use terms like personhood, clump of cells, pro-choice, foetus, pregnancy and abortion rights. Just like flat earthers, they will deny the facts and create a delusional reality to which people can attach to.

Steve Pace is a business IT manager with a keen interest in criminology and psychology.