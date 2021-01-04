Qatari driver Nasser al-Attiyah won the second stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Monday ahead of rivals Stephane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz.

The three-time winner of the Dakar sped through the 457-kilometre stage from Bisha to Wadi ad-Dawasir in 4hr 03min 14sec to take the victory after reigning champion Sainz won Sunday’s opening stage.

“It was a good day,” said Al-Attiyah, who is aiming for a seventh Olympic skeet appearance in Tokyo later this year.

“Yesterday we lost a lot of time because we opened the way and it was not really good for us and we didn’t take risks.

