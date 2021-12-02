The Planning Commission has approved a permit for a block of 15 apartments, two penthouses and an office to replace a row of three seafront terraced houses in Pembroke.

Despite objections by neighbours that this would create a precedent and would open the floodgates for similar applications, the commission approved the permit after noting that the office space had been reduced by a third to just one office.

The corner site is directly abutting Triq il-Fortizza and Triq il-Mediterran, just a stone’s throw away from the locality’s garigue countryside.

The permit covers the demolition of the three houses as well as excavation for two levels of underlying garages and the development of a five-storey building. The penthouses will have swimming pools.

The developer of application PA/01169/21 is Sean De Domenico, on behalf of De Domenico Developments, through his architect, Elena Borg Costanzi. The terraced houses being replaced were built in the mid-1990s.

The Pembroke local council was among those who objected to the development, saying this was disproportionate when compared to the surrounding terraced houses. It also objected to the proposed offices.

Completely out of character and out of context with the surrounding area

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage noted that the site is close to Fort Pembroke, a Grade 1 scheduled property, the buffer zone of the British period rifle shooting range, also covered by Grade 1 scheduling, as well as to an outside development zone. It objected to the creation of blank party walls and an ultra-modern design, suggesting instead a transitional solution between the ODZ area and the schemed area.

The superintendence recommended lowering the height by means of terracing so that it will not exceed the adjacent commitments. It added that “the proposed height increase will condition development along the street, with a consequent impact on the streetscape”.

Residents told the commission that the planned development was completely out of character and out of context with the surrounding area.

One resident said the Planning Authority’s case officer had looked at the project in a vacuum, without considering the effects it would have on surrounding buildings and neighbours. He also said that the blank party wall created by the project can never be removed.

Lawyer Claire Bonello, who appeared on behalf of some residents, said there was an appeal against another development being used to justify the new application on the basis that the area was already committed.

Notwithstanding objections, commission chairman Claude Mallia and members Stephania Baldacchino and Anthony Camilleri approved the project.