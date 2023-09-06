After having written hundreds of opinion pieces about the state of lawlessness and abandon in our country and attended protest marches against the terrible state of affairs in Malta, one begins to sense that the message has reached someone in government.

We all know that the country is suffering from filth, faulty rubbish collection, no maintenance of our infrastructure, road rage and dangerous driving, overload of unruly and cheap tourists, illegal scooter riding, naked chests and bikini tops in our towns and, now, rat infestation across all of Malta.

There are probably a number of causes for this state of affairs. One can think of overpopulation, laissez-faire and sleaze economics and people with Labour Party connections selected to run most of our authorities, to name a few.

However, there is one overriding cause and that is lawlessness, as well as lack of enforcement by the authorities.

Lawlessness and ‘screw the rules’ attitudes are characteristics of most Mediterranean cultures. Being right in the centre of this unlawful sea we probably have the highest level of this malaise.

We seem to delight in the ‘catch me if you can’ approach to breaking the law and flaunting all rules.

It is like a national sport. We park badly, overspeed, phone while driving, drop litter, miss church, arrive late to appointments, add an illegal floor to our houses and then seek clearance with the authorities after dropping a bribe or a promise of a vote and hide our incomes from the authorities whenever we can.

Of course, when tourists visit us and see how we behave, they realise that this is a national attitude and they do likewise. They run around half naked because no one tells them off and no policeman fines them. There are no signs saying it is illegal to dress indecently when not on the seaside.

They see Maltese dropping black bags at all times of the day and all days of the week when clearing Airbnb premises, so the foreigners living with us or just visiting do exactly the same and just drop off their unsorted rubbish whenever they feel the need.

This is just like peeing on street corners instead of holding off until one finds a public convenience or gets home. Animals do that but, in our approach to rubbish and thrash, most of the visitors to Malta and the owners or managers of quick and short lets are acting like animals.

Driving on our overcrowded roads has become a nightmare with anger growing by the day and accidents happening all the time. Yes, we are by nature quite lawless.

It is for this reason that we require more visible and harsher enforcement.

The ultra-liberalism and cronyism of the past 10 years that Joseph Muscat introduced into Malta, together with the economic model based on cheap imported labour and overpopulation, have led to a complete lack of enforcement.

Policemen were not to be seen. Building authorities were absent or looked away. Local councils were ignored and had their powers reduced by the Labour Party because they showed how the local population was feeling.

We seem to delight in the ‘catch me if you can’ approach to breaking the law and flaunting all rules

Daphne Caruana Galizia saw all of this and was very vocal about it and see what they did to her.

But, in the past couple of weeks, we have seen some slight protests from within the Labour Party itself.

Someone is leaking cabinet documents that show how really callous and indifferent to deaths on building sites Robert Abela really was a few years ago, long before the death of Jean Paul Sofia but after the death of poor Miriam Pace in her home.

We see and hear of some feeble but most welcome police and LESA roadside controls. These are announced as though something big ‒ like smashing the mafia that rules us ‒ has taken place, when 43 persons not having proper tail lights or fail to renew a licence in time are caught.

What about the thousands daily driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol? And the overspeeding on all roads, scooters riding up one-way streets without regard and in disdain even when told off, weaving cars, lane changing in high speed on all four-lane roads and motorcycles racing on the coast road.

Thank heaven that speed guns are now going to be used and without warnings.

Random alcohol and drug tests should occur every evening outside Paceville, Valletta and night clubs, Marsalforn and Xlendi. Please, increase the road controls aimed mainly against speeding, drinking or drugging and using a mobile at the wheel. Other minor infringements are also welcome but do not impress us.

Action must also be taken against tourists dressed indecently on our promenades and in our towns and villages, as well as those who ride their scooters against the flow of traffic, on pavements and at high speeds often riding two at a time. This sort of behaviour has to be stopped.

May I suggest that candidates for election to the Swieqi, Sliema and St Julian’s local councils put banning scooters in our localities, as well as putting up sign posts about indecent dressing outside of beaches along the entire promenade, in their manifestos? They would certainly get many votes.

Rubbish from Airbnbs and from commercial establishments is the other area where enforcement has to be substantially increased with fines being enforced. Owners should be fined and, if they repeat the offence, they should lose their licence.

Carrying on with kid gloves gets us nowhere and the criminals know this.

John Vassallo is a former ambassador to the EU.