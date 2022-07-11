Simone Mahler is a professional French skin care brand founded over 70 years ago in Bordeaux. The brand has developed and proposed exclusive methods, products and treatments, combining high technology with sensory indulgence, aiming to give every woman exactly what she is looking for.

With that in mind, here is our proposal for the ideal summer skin routine:

Prefecteur de peaux

The perfect alliance between make-up and skincare thanks to its fine texture that slides smoothly over the skin to leave an imperceptible ‘second skin,’ its formula combines spheres of hyaluronic acid, optical pigments and a vitamin cocktail that act in synergy. Achieve perfect-looking skin, and a uniform complexion that appears flawless: fine lines and wrinkles are instantly smoothed, pores and blemishes become almost invisible.

Perfecteur de Peaux has a matte, velvety finish, and an immediate brightening effect and it offers better protection of the skin against the effects of ageing.

How to use it

• Use daily in the morning on the whole face or locally on problem areas

• Apply with a smoothing action over cream and/or appropriate serum

• Do not apply to the eyelids

Concentre Replumpant

This product combines the power of a serum, with the comfort of a cream. Concentre Replumpant has a light, comfortable, fluid texture emulsion, which is rich in active moisturising, anti-age protective ingredients. It enhances skin comfort and suppleness by increasing moisture in the skin; slows down and corrects the skin ageing process by stimulating cellular metabolism and visibly reduces the appearance of fine wrinkles and early wrinkles. Concentre Replumpant leaves the skin perfectly moisturised, revitalized and protected; the skin is smoothed, plumped and softened, with a more youthful appearance.

How to use it

• Recommended on the face and neck, morning and/or evening, from age 35 (without cream/serum)

• Apply two to three pumps and gently massage outwards on the face, and from top to bottom on the neck

• In the summer, can be applied under a sunscreen product, to prevent premature ageing due to dehydration

Simone Mahler can be found in selected professional beauty salons in Malta and Gozo. For more information contact Beautimport Limited on 2169 6661. You may also shop online from www.beautymalta.com/shopmahler.