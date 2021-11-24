Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck had to be taken off on a stretcher in the second half of a 1-0 win at Reading in the English Championship on Tuesday.

The Blades were already ahead through Jayden Bogle’s 56th-minute shot when Fleck went down, seemingly unchallenged, before his concerned team-mates signalled to medical staff to run on to the pitch and treat their stricken colleague.

Fleck, 30, appeared to receive emergency attention before, following a stoppage of some 10 minutes, he was taken off on a stretcher and out of the Madejski Stadium to a waiting ambulance.

