This time last year the Rolex Middle Sea Race reporting was struggling to keep up with the pace of the frontrunners.

The Maxi Multihulls had scorched 450 nautical miles of the 606nm course.

What a difference a year makes: same boats, polar opposite conditions. The story so far of the 43rd Rolex Middle Sea Race is one of determination and true grit, grinding out the miles one by one, sometimes taking more than an hour to do so.

The fleet is spread between the Aeolian Islands north of Sicily, 220nm along the track, back to just north of Syracuse, a mere 83nm into the race. If it makes for hard watching from the shore, imagine life onboard.

Yesterday, Mana was doing just over seven knots, 2nm ahead of Maserati Multi70. Meanwhile, Zoulou dived south towards Snowflake, perhaps to stay in or find better pressure. All four are well north of the rhumb line.

