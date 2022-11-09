Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari were named Tuesday as playing captains for a new team matchplay competition aimed at boosting Europe’s bid to regain the Ryder Cup.

The Hero Cup will take place in Abu Dhabi from January 13-15 between two teams of 10, with England’s Fleetwood leading Great Britain and Ireland against a Continental Europe side skippered by Italy’s 2018 British Open champion Molinari.

The tournament will feature foursomes, fourballs and singles matches, with all 20 players taking part in each session in an event overseen by Luke Donald, the captain of the Europe team at next year’s Ryder Cup in Italy.

