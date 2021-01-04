Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been promoted to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team coaching staff.

Fletcher returned to Old Trafford last October to take up a coaching role with United’s under-16 squad.

The 36-year-old will now step in to help with Solskjaer’s side on a full-time basis.

Fletcher was a product of United’s youth academy and made 300 first-team appearances, helping the club win five Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

The former Scotland midfielder moved to West Bromwich Albion in 2015 and finished his playing career at Stoke.

“Darren has the United DNA running through his veins and he knows exactly what it takes to be a Manchester United player,” Solskjaer told United’s website.

