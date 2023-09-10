Hansi Flick said he remained “convinced” he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Saturday.

The loss, the side’s fourth in their past five games, comes nine months out from next year’s European championships, which Germany host.

Flick told reporters after the match he believed he was the right man for the job, “even if that’s difficult to see.”

“We are preparing well, we are preparing well for each opponent — there’s nothing to be said about that.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com