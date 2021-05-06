Outgoing Bayern Munich trainer Hansi Flick is the hot favourite to become Germany’s next head coach after receiving the backing of Oliver Bierhoff, who will ultimately decide Joachim Loew’s replacement, in a podcast Wednesday.

Flick, Loew’s assistant coach when Germany won the 2014 World Cup, has told Bayern he wants to leave at the end of the season despite winning seven titles in the last 18 months.

Loew will step down after 15 years in charge of Germany after the Euro 2020 finals and last week the German FA (DFB) said they want to speak to Flick about taking over.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta