Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has admitted he is considering his future after the holders were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern’s 1-0 return-leg win in Paris on Tuesday was not enough to overturn last week’s 3-2 first-leg defeat in Munich as PSG moved into the semi-finals on away goals at the Germans’ expense.

“Everyone understands that I am thinking about my future,” Flick told Sky after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s goal against his former club proved insufficient at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Flick has been under noticeable strain in recent weeks with tensions running high between him and Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

