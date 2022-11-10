Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus bas been omitted by head coach Hansi Flick from Germany’s squad for the World Cup, while 2014 World Cup hero Mario Goetze makes a shock return.
“We’re looking forward to seeing him,” Flick said of 30-year-old Goetze, who last played for Germany five years ago.
“We have a very good squad we can take with us” Flick said on Thursday in Frankfurt.
