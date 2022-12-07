Germany coach Hansi Flick will keep his job and lead the team to Euro 2024 despite their crushing World Cup disappointment, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Wednesday.

“We have full confidence in Hansi Flick that he will master this challenge together with his team,” Bernd Neuendorf, president of the DFB, said in a statement after a crisis meeting with Flick.

The move means Flick, 57, will get the chance to seek redemption at the Euros on home soil in Germany.

“My coaching team and I are optimistic about the European Championship in our own country,” Flick said.

“We as a team can achieve much more than we showed in Qatar. We missed a great opportunity there,” he added.

“We will learn our lessons from this.”

