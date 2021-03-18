Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick revealed he has had clear-the-air talks with the club’s sports director Hasan Salihamidzic amid reports of simmering tensions between the pair.

Holders Bayern cruised into the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday as a 2-1 home win over Lazio sealed a 6-2 aggregate win in their last 16 tie.

Bayern are in the last eight of the Champions League for a record 19th time in the competition’s history.

