Germany’s coach Hansi Flick said on Monday that his team would need to improve against England’s ‘extraordinary players’ in a Nations League clash in Munich on Tuesday.
Flick praised the English Premier League at his pre-match press conference saying “the quality is very high”.
“They have six or seven clubs of almost equal level,” said Flick, a former Bayern Munich coach.
Flick said German players who move to the Premier League “take a step up”.
