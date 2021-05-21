Hansi Flick admitted Friday there are only “minor details” left to finalise with the out-going Bayern Munich head coach poised to take charge of Germany after the Euro 2020 finals.

Flick, who has won seven titles over the last 18 months at Bayern, takes charge of his final game at home to Augsburg on Saturday after which the hosts will lift the Bundesliga trophy for the ninth season in a row.

The 56-year-old is set to replace Joachim Loew as Germany head coach after the European Championship from June 11-July 11.

