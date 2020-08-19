Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick trusts his side to forget their demolition of Barcelona and "start from scratch" when they face French giant-killers Lyon in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final.

Bayern marked themselves as favourites to lift the trophy by hammering Barcelona 8-2 in their quarter-final last Friday when Thomas Mueller and Philippe Coutinho both scored twice.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta