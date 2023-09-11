Nine months before hosting Euro 2024, Germany have sacked manager Hansi Flick, the latest in a series of setbacks for the once-proud football nation.

Flick received his marching orders on Sunday, becoming the first head coach in German history to get the sack.

The termination came after a 4-1 defeat by Japan in Wolfsburg, the team’s fourth loss in six matches since their embarrassing group stage exit at the Qatar World Cup.

Flick refused to step down after Saturday’s humiliation, saying: “I find that we’re doing well and I’m the right manager.”

On Sunday, the 58-year-old told fans “I’ll keep fighting” while signing autographs at a training session.

