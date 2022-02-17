A flight attendant was injured when an Air Malta plane hit severe turbulence over Belgium while heading for the Netherlands on Thursday morning.

Central Europe is currently suffering bad weather, with several flights grounded in Germany.

The flight to Amsterdam left Malta airport at 8am after a 40-minute delay.

According to passengers, the plane hit heavy turbulence at around 9.50am. The pilot took action to ease the situation but a female attendant was injured as the aircraft was buffeted and lost altitude suddenly. She was given medical attention.

A passenger told Times of Malta that the flight crew dealt with the situation "very professionally.” On-board medical supplies were used to treat the injured flight attendant.

An aviation expert told Times of Malta that according to flight data on Flightradar, the flight encountered bad weather over Brussels and as it started its descent, probably as a result of storm Dudley.

A screenshot of the Flightradar flight information

The plane had a drastic altitude drop (blue line), at the time when the passengers reported that the turbulence was encountered. That drop, however, could have been action by the pilot. The speed (yellow line) also appeared to have dropped.

An Air Malta spokesman said the airline was in the process of collecting information before commenting on the matter.