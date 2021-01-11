A passenger's refusal to put on a face mask after boarding an early morning flight to Catania on Monday caused the plane to turn around, landing her back in Malta and straight in the dock.

Freya Angeolova Moutafova, a 24-year old Italian national resident in Bulgaria, had boarded the Air Malta flight departing from Malta International Airport at 6am. Just after takeoff, an argument broke out with a crew member who insisted that the passenger was to wear her protective mask.

But the woman stubbornly refused, in spite of being warned of the possible health risks she posed to all those on board.

Her refusal prompted the captain to make a turn around, bringing the plane back to Malta and alerting the police.

Hours later, the reluctant passenger was escorted to court under arrest. She admitted to having disobeyed the legitimate instructions of the crew members.

Besides landing a conviction and a 6-month jail term suspended for two years, the woman also got a stern warning from the court, presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, who pointed out that such irresponsible behaviour posed a risk not only to the accused herself but also to all fellow passengers and crew.

Refusing to wear a protective mask when facing the reality of such a pandemic, was certainly irresponsible behaviour which could not be tolerated, the court warned.

Inspector Hubert Gerada prosecuted.

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace was defence counsel.