Flights resumed at Munich airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended due to snowfall, but disruption to rail traffic in parts of southern Germany was set to continue.

Germany's second largest airport said on its website that flights resumed at 6:00 am but added that some "disruption to air traffic" would continue and advised passengers to check with their carriers well in advance before travelling to the airport.

In total, 760 flights were affected, an airport spokesperson told AFP on Saturday. An Air Malta plane was among those stranded at Munich, with the airline forced to cancel several flights as a result.

More than 40 centimetres (16 inches) of snow had fallen during the previous night, according to weather services, also paralysing rail traffic in the Bavarian capital and other parts of the region.

Munich's main train station was closed all Saturday, long-distance trains were halted and the city's public transport suspended.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said services would resume gradually on Sunday but there would be "huge disruption at least until Monday", particular on routes to Austria and Switzerland, as the weather had damaged infrastructure.

Bus, tram and suburban train services in Munich were expected to resume on Sunday, transport authorities said.

Saturday's planned football championship match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin was postponed.