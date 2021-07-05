Malta Airport over the weekend welcomed new flight services linking Malta to Chania in Crete, and Cagliari in Sardinia.

Flights to Chania will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer. The Cretan city is well known for its beaches and nearby islets as well as trekking and hiking routes for the more adventurous holidaymakers. It is dotted by ruins of fortresses, castles, and monasteries.

Cagliari too is a city whose culture, landmarks, and architecture are the product of an impressive past shaped by different rulers. The Sardinian capital offers a good balance of cultural sites and pristine beaches hugged by rugged landscape, together with a generous serving of culinary delights.

Flights take off every Wednesday and Sunday.