Flimkien is once again being published and distributed to around 160,000 Maltese homes with a fresh layout. The religious magazine, which has been published for the past 17 years, is put together by the College of Parish Priests, which represents all parishes in Malta.

College president Fr Mario Mangion said the magazine had stopped being published at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with parish priests taking the opportunity to reflect on the magazine’s main aim and how it could reach a wider audience, especially the young generation.

The magazine will now feature articles in Maltese and English both in print and online on the website flimkien.mt and Facebook, where readers can share their feedback with others.

He added that parish priests hoped the magazine would be a means of discussion both within the Maltese Church and in society in order to strengthen Christian values.

“Flimkien will serve to discuss what is good within our present society and what is not. Despite our differences, as Christians, together, we can talk about ways to strengthen country and future not only for us but for those who will follow,” Fr Mangion said.

The new editor Nikol Baldacchino said through several articles and contributors the magazine would strive to promote positivity and Maltese culture, and not only on a religious note. He said from time to time there will also be consultation with the public, with themes featuring in Flimkien up for discussion.

Fr Anton Galea Scannura, parish priest of Birżebbuġa, said Flimkien will be mirroring a Church that not only wants to express itself but, above all, to listen. “We believe everyone can contribute: young people, tradespeople, professionals, workers, home makers, pensioners, as well as grandparents. We are ready to work together with passion, creativity and integrity, showing solidarity with each other for the common good.”

For more information, e-mail flimkien@maltadiocese.org or contact your parish priest.