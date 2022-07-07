Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair will be returning to Grand Harbour next week.

It was last in Malta in September 2010, when around 30,000 visitors were welcomed up the gangways.

Logos Hope’s onboard book fair offers over 5,000 books covering a wide range of subjects including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith.

The ship will open to the public at the Valletta Cruise Port from July 13 as follows: Tuesday through Friday and Sunday: 3pm – 10pm; Saturdays: 10am –1pm, 3-10pm. Closed on Mondays. Entrance fee for 13 – 64 years old is €1 per person. Adults 65 and over enter for free. Children under 12 years old enter for free but must be accompanied by an adult.