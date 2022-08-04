Some 20,000 people have visited the Logos Hope, the world's biggest library ship, since it arrived in Malta last month.

The vessel opened its doors on July 13 and organisers said it will now be staying slightly longer - until tomorrow.

The vessel is berthed at the Valletta waterfront and the opening hours are between 3pm and 10pm.

The entrance fee for those aged 13 – 64 is €1. Older and younger people are free of charge.

The last onboard event, on Friday, is called Meet the World where participants will spend the evening exploring cultures from around the world. The event starts at 7pm. Entrance is €2.

Tours of the ship are also being held at €5 per person. Children pay €3.