Gioachino Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle will be performed at the Jesuits’ church in Valletta on Saturday as part of the Malta International Organ Festival. Guest performers for the heart-warming and celebratory piece will be members of the Opera di Firenze.

Contrary to what its title implies (‘petite’ being ‘small’ in French), Rossini’s work is an extended piece – a missa solemnis (solemn mass) which in French is known as Messe Solennelle. It is full of the many characteristics and peculiarities that are typical of Rossini, who is famous for his operas, including The Barber of Seville.

The artists from the Opera di Firenze performing on the night are soprano Paola Cigna, who will sing the Crucifixus aria, contralto Maria Salvini, who will sing the Agnus Dei, and tenor Enrico Nenci, who will interpret the Domine Deus. Local bass singer Joseph Lia will sing the Quoniam Tu Solus Sanctus, while the choir section will be sung by the Italian Opera Florence Chamber Choir. Giacomo Benedetti will interpret the harmonium part, while David Boldrini will play the pianoforte primo, all under the baton of Roberto Corlianò, who will also be playing the pianoforte secondo.

Petite Messe Solennelle by G. Rossini (original version) will be performed at the Jesuits’ church, Merchants Street, Valletta, on Saturday, December 4 at 7.30pm. The Malta International Organ Festival runs until December 7 in various locations across Malta and Gozo. For the full programme and tickets, visit maltainternationalorganfestival.com.